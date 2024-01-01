$38,606.50+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Frontier
SV
Location
Timmins Nissan
1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4
705-268-2226
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,606.50
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,581KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N6ED1FK8NN628887
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 61,581 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Timmins Nissan
1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4
2022 Nissan Frontier