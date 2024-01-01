Menu
2022 Nissan Frontier

61,581 KM

Details Features

$38,606.50

+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Frontier

SV

2022 Nissan Frontier

SV

Location

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4

705-268-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,606.50

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,581KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N6ED1FK8NN628887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,581 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Timmins Nissan

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4
705-268-2226

1-877-419-9984
$38,606.50

+ taxes & licensing

Timmins Nissan

705-268-2226

2022 Nissan Frontier