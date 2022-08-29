Menu
2022 Nissan Frontier

20,300 KM

Details Features

$47,495

+ tax & licensing
$47,495

+ taxes & licensing

Timmins Nissan

705-268-2226

SV

Location

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4

705-268-2226

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

20,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9205969
  • Stock #: A-87
  • VIN: 1N6ED1FKXNN641785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 20,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Bed Liner
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4

705-268-2226

1-877-419-9984
