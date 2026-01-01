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2023 Kia Sportage
X-Line Limited Panoramic Sunroof - $235 B/W
2023 Kia Sportage
X-Line Limited Panoramic Sunroof - $235 B/W
Location
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
705-267-8291
$31,613
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
75,974KM
VIN KNDPXCAF0P7045634
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jungle Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K26214A
- Mileage 75,974 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free on Carfax Report, Power Liftgate, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Steering Wheel, Synthetic Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, LED Headlights, Remote Start, 360 Camera!
Compare at $32878 - Kia of Timmins is just $31613!
The all-new 2023 Kia Sportage celebrates an all new design language in the Kia model range! This 2023 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Timmins.
Designed with you and your family in mind, this Kia Sportage has been reimagined to keep everyone safe through innovation and thoughtful design. This all-new Sportage makes a dramatic entrance, leading off with a bold lighting system and striking body line. Its bolder bodywork is also dimensionally bigger than before, which translates to more cargo space and a roomier interior.
This SUV has 75,974 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Jungle Green in colour. It has a 8 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sportage's trim level is X-Line Limited. With unique and exclusive styling, this top of the line Kia Sportage X-Line Limited was designed to take your driving experience to the next level with modern exterior styling accents, a more aggressive front bumper design, larger aluminum wheels, a massive power sunroof, synthetic leather heated and cooled seats, LED headlights, a heated steering wheel and a smart power liftgate. It also comes with a larger 12.3 inch touchscreen that is paired with integrated navigation, 8 premium Harman Kardon speakers, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless streaming audio, plus remote engine start and a power front seats. Additional safety features include blind spot detection, rear park assist, lane keep assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, trailer stability assist, distance pacing cruise control and a HD 360 degree camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Kia Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are the most reliable pre-owned vehicles on the road. At Kia, we're so sure of this, we stand behind our vehicles with a no hassle 30 day / 2,000 kmexchange privilege. We offer the following benefits: 135 point vehicle inspection, paintless dent removal coverage, key and keyless remote replacement coverage, mechanical breakdown protection (optional coverage), filter changes, $500 graduate bonus (if applicable), CarFax vehicle history report, SiriusXM satellite radio trial, fully backed by Kia Canada. For more information, please contact one of our professional staff at Kia of Timmins.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $234.34 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $42649 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Timmins. o~o
Compare at $32878 - Kia of Timmins is just $31613!
The all-new 2023 Kia Sportage celebrates an all new design language in the Kia model range! This 2023 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Timmins.
Designed with you and your family in mind, this Kia Sportage has been reimagined to keep everyone safe through innovation and thoughtful design. This all-new Sportage makes a dramatic entrance, leading off with a bold lighting system and striking body line. Its bolder bodywork is also dimensionally bigger than before, which translates to more cargo space and a roomier interior.
This SUV has 75,974 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Jungle Green in colour. It has a 8 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sportage's trim level is X-Line Limited. With unique and exclusive styling, this top of the line Kia Sportage X-Line Limited was designed to take your driving experience to the next level with modern exterior styling accents, a more aggressive front bumper design, larger aluminum wheels, a massive power sunroof, synthetic leather heated and cooled seats, LED headlights, a heated steering wheel and a smart power liftgate. It also comes with a larger 12.3 inch touchscreen that is paired with integrated navigation, 8 premium Harman Kardon speakers, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless streaming audio, plus remote engine start and a power front seats. Additional safety features include blind spot detection, rear park assist, lane keep assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, trailer stability assist, distance pacing cruise control and a HD 360 degree camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Kia Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are the most reliable pre-owned vehicles on the road. At Kia, we're so sure of this, we stand behind our vehicles with a no hassle 30 day / 2,000 kmexchange privilege. We offer the following benefits: 135 point vehicle inspection, paintless dent removal coverage, key and keyless remote replacement coverage, mechanical breakdown protection (optional coverage), filter changes, $500 graduate bonus (if applicable), CarFax vehicle history report, SiriusXM satellite radio trial, fully backed by Kia Canada. For more information, please contact one of our professional staff at Kia of Timmins.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $234.34 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $42649 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Timmins. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
BACK UP CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
Wireless Phone Charging
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
BACK UP SENSORS
LASER CRUISE
Premium audio system
Driver's Power Seat
360 degree camera
Sirius XM Satellite Ready
Vented/Cooled Seats
Forward Crash Sensor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
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705-267-XXXX(click to show)
$31,613
+ taxes & licensing>
Kia of Timmins
705-267-8291
2023 Kia Sportage