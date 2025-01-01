$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Nissan Leaf
SL PLUS
Location
Timmins Nissan
1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4
705-268-2226
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
38,415KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4CZ1DV8PC551466
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 38,415 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Timmins Nissan
1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4
