Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Nissan Leaf

38,415 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Nissan Leaf

SL PLUS

Watch This Vehicle
12137898

2023 Nissan Leaf

SL PLUS

Location

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4

705-268-2226

  1. 1738167789
  2. 1738167789
  3. 1738167789
  4. 1738167789
  5. 1738167789
  6. 1738167789
  7. 1738167790
  8. 1738167790
  9. 1738167789
  10. 1738167790
  11. 1738167790
  12. 1738167790
  13. 1738167790
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
38,415KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4CZ1DV8PC551466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,415 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Timmins Nissan

Used 2023 Nissan Leaf SL PLUS for sale in Timmins, ON
2023 Nissan Leaf SL PLUS 38,415 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Murano Platinum for sale in Timmins, ON
2020 Nissan Murano Platinum 52,719 KM $35,106.50 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Timmins, ON
2020 Nissan Kicks SV 32,714 KM $24,106.50 + tax & lic

Email Timmins Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Timmins Nissan

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-268-XXXX

(click to show)

705-268-2226

Alternate Numbers
1-877-419-9984
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Timmins Nissan

705-268-2226

Contact Seller
2023 Nissan Leaf