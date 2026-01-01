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2024 GMC Truck

37,201 KM

Details Features

$56,616

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 GMC Truck

ELEVATION CC1500

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14448049

2024 GMC Truck

ELEVATION CC1500

Location

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4

705-268-2226

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,616

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
37,201KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTUUCED3RG412411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Extended Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 37,201 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Timmins Nissan

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-268-XXXX

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705-268-2226

Alternate Numbers
1-877-419-9984
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$56,616

+ taxes & licensing>

Timmins Nissan

705-268-2226

2024 GMC Truck