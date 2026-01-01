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2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid
SX AWD w/Red Interior - $297 B/W
2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid
SX AWD w/Red Interior - $297 B/W
Location
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
705-267-8291
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
25,500KM
VIN KNDPXCDG6R7162545
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K26249A
- Mileage 25,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free on Carfax Report, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation GPS, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Cooled Front Seats, One Owner, Power Front Seats, Remote Start, Non-Smoker, Fresh Oil Change, Certified!
Compare at $43675 - Kia of Timmins is just $41995!
This 2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid comes loaded with great standard features and equipment, compared to its rivals. This 2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid is for sale today in Timmins.
This 2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid reimagines innovation in motion. It pushes the boundaries of urban SUV design and technology with refinement and purpose, while delivering all the comforts and connectivity modern adventures require. With engaging dynamics, unrivaled capability and superior efficiency, this SUV really leaves no stone unturned.
This low mileage SUV has just 25,500 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Snow White Pearl in colour. It has a 6 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 227HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sportage Hybrid's trim level is SX AWD w/Red Interior. This SX trim takes things to a higher level, and features a Harman Kardon premium audio system, and a comprehensive 360-camera system, along with an express open/close glass sunroof with slide/tilt functions and a power sunshade, heated and air-cooled synthetic leather seats with lumbar support, memory functions and power adjustability, a heated steering wheel, a smart power liftgate for rear cargo access, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, inbuilt navigation, SiriusXM streaming radio, and a 6-speaker audio system. Road safety is assured thanks to adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, forward collision avoidance, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera with dynamic parking guidance assist. Additional standard features include proximity keyless entry with remote start, LED lights, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Kia Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are the most reliable pre-owned vehicles on the road. At Kia, we're so sure of this, we stand behind our vehicles with a no hassle 30 day / 2,000 kmexchange privilege. We offer the following benefits: 135 point vehicle inspection, paintless dent removal coverage, key and keyless remote replacement coverage, mechanical breakdown protection (optional coverage), filter changes, $500 graduate bonus (if applicable), CarFax vehicle history report, SiriusXM satellite radio trial, fully backed by Kia Canada. For more information, please contact one of our professional staff at Kia of Timmins.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $311.30 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $56656 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Timmins. o~o
Compare at $43675 - Kia of Timmins is just $41995!
This 2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid comes loaded with great standard features and equipment, compared to its rivals. This 2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid is for sale today in Timmins.
This 2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid reimagines innovation in motion. It pushes the boundaries of urban SUV design and technology with refinement and purpose, while delivering all the comforts and connectivity modern adventures require. With engaging dynamics, unrivaled capability and superior efficiency, this SUV really leaves no stone unturned.
This low mileage SUV has just 25,500 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Snow White Pearl in colour. It has a 6 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 227HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sportage Hybrid's trim level is SX AWD w/Red Interior. This SX trim takes things to a higher level, and features a Harman Kardon premium audio system, and a comprehensive 360-camera system, along with an express open/close glass sunroof with slide/tilt functions and a power sunshade, heated and air-cooled synthetic leather seats with lumbar support, memory functions and power adjustability, a heated steering wheel, a smart power liftgate for rear cargo access, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, inbuilt navigation, SiriusXM streaming radio, and a 6-speaker audio system. Road safety is assured thanks to adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, forward collision avoidance, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera with dynamic parking guidance assist. Additional standard features include proximity keyless entry with remote start, LED lights, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Kia Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are the most reliable pre-owned vehicles on the road. At Kia, we're so sure of this, we stand behind our vehicles with a no hassle 30 day / 2,000 kmexchange privilege. We offer the following benefits: 135 point vehicle inspection, paintless dent removal coverage, key and keyless remote replacement coverage, mechanical breakdown protection (optional coverage), filter changes, $500 graduate bonus (if applicable), CarFax vehicle history report, SiriusXM satellite radio trial, fully backed by Kia Canada. For more information, please contact one of our professional staff at Kia of Timmins.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $311.30 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $56656 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Timmins. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 18" Alloy
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass
Tires: 235/60R18
Smart Power Liftgate Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Wireless Phone Charging
Digital/Analog Appearance
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Power Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
Kia Connect Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Smart Cruise Control with stop & go (SCC w/S&G)
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Safety
BACK UP CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Rear View Monitor with Parking Guidance Back-Up Camera
Aerial View Camera System
Highway Drive Assist (HDA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Parking-Automatic-Remote System
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA-Cyc/Ped/Junction Turning)
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
52 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Axle ratio: 3.32
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: shift-by-wire and drive mode select
GVWR: 2,245 kgs
Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI 4-Cylinder DOHC CVVT -inc: idle stop and go
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 1.49 kWh Capacity
Additional Features
BACK UP SENSORS
LASER CRUISE
Driver's Power Seat
360 degree camera
Sirius XM Satellite Ready
Vented/Cooled Seats
Forward Crash Sensor
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Parking Collision Avoidance-Assist - Reverse Front And Rear Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
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Call Dealer
705-267-XXXX(click to show)
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Kia of Timmins
705-267-8291
2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid