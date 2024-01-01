Menu
Account
Sign In
Prestige Motors Midland<br/> <br/> This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained ay any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. <br/> <br/> <br/> 2008 Dodge Dakota SLTFour-Wheel Drive, 4 Seater <br/> VIN# 1D7HE22K48S561886 <br/> $7,000.00 + HST <br/> <br/> <br/> View Our Online Showroom 24/7 Cant make it to our dealership right away? No problem! Browse our online showroom 24/7 @ www.prestigemotors.ca to discover more quality vehicles. <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available O.A.C. Apply online today!<br/> <br/> Welcome to Prestige Motors - Your Trusted Family-Owned Dealership in Midland!At Prestige Motors, were a family-owned and operated business proudly serving Midland for over two decades. Our commitment is to provide you with a seamless and straightforward vehicle buying experience. We pride ourselves on offering a friendly, no-pressure environment and a diverse range of vehicles to suit your needs. <br/> <br/> Why Choose Prestige Motors?- The advertised price is what you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. <br/> - Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with your new vehicle purchase! <br/> <br/> <br/> Trade-In Your Vehicle:Considering a trade-in? Let us know, and well assist you in finding the best deal. <br/> <br/> <br/> Contact Us:Ready to explore this Dodge Dakota or any other vehicle in our inventory? Get in touch with us today via e-mail, phone, or visit us in person. <br/> <br/> <br/> Thank you for considering Prestige Motors for your automotive needs. We look forward to helping you find your next ride!

2008 Dodge Dakota

112,500 KM

Details Description

$7,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Dodge Dakota

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Dodge Dakota

SLT

Location

Prestige Motors

11 Mill St, Tiny, ON L0K 2E1

705-529-2771

  1. 11485376
  2. 11485376
  3. 11485376
  4. 11485376
  5. 11485376
  6. 11485376
  7. 11485376
  8. 11485376
  9. 11485376
  10. 11485376
  11. 11485376
  12. 11485376
  13. 11485376
  14. 11485376
  15. 11485376
Contact Seller

$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
112,500KM
VIN 1D7HE22K48S561886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 112,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Prestige Motors Midland

This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained ay any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.


2008 Dodge Dakota SLTFour-Wheel Drive, 4 Seater
VIN# 1D7HE22K48S561886
$7,000.00 + HST


View Our Online Showroom 24/7 Can't make it to our dealership right away? No problem! Browse our online showroom 24/7 @ www.prestigemotors.ca to discover more quality vehicles.


Financing Available O.A.C. Apply online today!

Welcome to Prestige Motors - Your Trusted Family-Owned Dealership in Midland!At Prestige Motors, we're a family-owned and operated business proudly serving Midland for over two decades. Our commitment is to provide you with a seamless and straightforward vehicle buying experience. We pride ourselves on offering a friendly, no-pressure environment and a diverse range of vehicles to suit your needs.

Why Choose Prestige Motors?- The advertised price is what you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs.
- Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with your new vehicle purchase!


Trade-In Your Vehicle:Considering a trade-in? Let us know, and we'll assist you in finding the best deal.


Contact Us:Ready to explore this Dodge Dakota or any other vehicle in our inventory? Get in touch with us today via e-mail, phone, or visit us in person.


Thank you for considering Prestige Motors for your automotive needs. We look forward to helping you find your next ride!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Prestige Motors

Used 2008 Dodge Dakota SLT for sale in Tiny, ON
2008 Dodge Dakota SLT 112,500 KM $7,000 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum for sale in Tiny, ON
2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 174,350 KM $11,997 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Escape Special Edition for sale in Tiny, ON
2013 Ford Escape Special Edition 214,350 KM $4,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prestige Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Prestige Motors

Prestige Motors

11 Mill St, Tiny, ON L0K 2E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-529-XXXX

(click to show)

705-529-2771

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

Prestige Motors

705-529-2771

Contact Seller
2008 Dodge Dakota