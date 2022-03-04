Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Hyundai Sonata

192,650 KM

Details Description

$7,597

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,597

+ taxes & licensing

Prestige Motors

705-529-2771

Contact Seller
2008 Hyundai Sonata

2008 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

Location

Prestige Motors

11 Mill St, Tiny, ON L0K 2E1

705-529-2771

  1. 8642873
  2. 8642873
  3. 8642873
  4. 8642873
  5. 8642873
  6. 8642873
  7. 8642873
  8. 8642873
  9. 8642873
  10. 8642873
  11. 8642873
  12. 8642873
  13. 8642873
  14. 8642873
  15. 8642873
  16. 8642873
  17. 8642873
  18. 8642873
  19. 8642873
  20. 8642873
  21. 8642873
  22. 8642873
Contact Seller

$7,597

+ taxes & licensing

192,650KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8642873
  • Stock #: 396094
  • VIN: 5NPET46C08H396094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 192,650 KM

Vehicle Description

View our online showroom 24/7 @ www.prestigemotors.ca


2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS
Front-Wheel Drive, 5 Seater
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Sunroof


Financing Available O.A.C. Apply online today!


Family owned and operated; we have been doing business in Midland for over two decades. Prestige Motors is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure environment, as well as a variety of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Prestige Motors is the perfect place to find your next ride.
 
Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes, that's right no hidden fees! The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. 


Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!
5NPET46C08H396094


Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with Lubrico and can help you choose a package based on your driving habits and budget.


Have a trade-in? Let us know.. 


Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prestige Motors

2012 Nissan Rogue S
 99,075 KM
$16,497 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 I ...
 155,000 KM
$9,997 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru XV Cross...
 144,375 KM
$17,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prestige Motors

Prestige Motors

Prestige Motors

11 Mill St, Tiny, ON L0K 2E1

Call Dealer

705-529-XXXX

(click to show)

705-529-2771

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory