2009 Kia Sedona

173,000 KM

Details Description

$5,997

+ tax & licensing
Prestige Motors

705-529-2771

EX

Location

11 Mill St, Tiny, ON L0K 2E1

  • Listing ID: 5332442
  • Stock #: 305309
  • VIN: KNDMB233996305309

173,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cobalt Blue Metallic
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 305309
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

7 PassengerPower Windows/LocksCruise ControlStow N Go SeatsA/CCertifiedPrestige Motors is located on Highway 93 @ 11 Mill St Tiny Ontario L0K 2E1 (Wyebridge). Visit us at prestigemotors.ca or give us a call at 705 529 2771 for more information.**No hidden fees just add the H.S.T. & LIC #midlandprestigemotors, #midlandontario, #supportlocal, #usedcars, #dealership, #georgianbay, #sizematters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

