2010 Mazda MAZDA3

92,175 KM

Details

$9,897

+ tax & licensing
Prestige Motors

705-529-2771

s Grand Touring

Location

Prestige Motors

11 Mill St, Tiny, ON L0K 2E1

705-529-2771

92,175KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8155654
  • Stock #: 269415
  • VIN: JM1BL1HF9A1269415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 92,175 KM

Vehicle Description

View our online showroom 24/7 @ www.prestigemotors.ca


2010 Mazda MAZDA3 S Grand Touring
Front-Wheel Drive, 5 Seater


Financing Available O.A.C. Apply online today!


Family owned and operated; we have been doing business in Midland for over two decades. Prestige Motors is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure environment, as well as a variety of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Prestige Motors is the perfect place to find your next ride.
 
Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes, that's right no hidden fees! The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. 


Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!
JM1BL1HF9A1269415


Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with Lubrico and can help you choose a package based on your driving habits and budget.


Have a trade-in? Let us know.. 


Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

