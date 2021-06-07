2011 Lincoln MKX

$12,997 + taxes & licensing 1 6 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7224113

7224113 Stock #: BJ07345

BJ07345 VIN: 2LMDJ8JKXBBJ07345

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold Leaf Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # BJ07345

Mileage 160,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.