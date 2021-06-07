Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Lincoln MKX

160,000 KM

Details Description

$12,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,997

+ taxes & licensing

Prestige Motors

705-529-2771

Contact Seller
2011 Lincoln MKX

2011 Lincoln MKX

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Lincoln MKX

Location

Prestige Motors

11 Mill St, Tiny, ON L0K 2E1

705-529-2771

  1. 7224113
  2. 7224113
  3. 7224113
  4. 7224113
  5. 7224113
  6. 7224113
  7. 7224113
  8. 7224113
  9. 7224113
  10. 7224113
  11. 7224113
  12. 7224113
  13. 7224113
  14. 7224113
  15. 7224113
  16. 7224113
  17. 7224113
Contact Seller

$12,997

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7224113
  • Stock #: BJ07345
  • VIN: 2LMDJ8JKXBBJ07345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold Leaf Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BJ07345
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CertifiedPush Button StartHeated Steering WheelPower SeatsSunroofAWDRemote StartLeather SeatsHeated SeatsVisit us at prestigemotors.ca or give us a call at 705 529 2771 for more information.Prestige Motors is located on Highway 93 @ 11 Mill St Tiny Ontario L0K 2E1 (Wyebridge). **No hidden fees just add the H.S.T. & LIC #midlandprestigemotors, #midlandontario, #supportlocal, #usedcars, #dealership, #georgianbay, #sizematters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prestige Motors

2011 Hyundai Santa F...
 114,500 KM
$9,997 + tax & lic
2007 Nissan Pathfind...
 124,250 KM
$7,497 + tax & lic
2010 Mitsubishi Outl...
 183,000 KM
$7,497 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prestige Motors

Prestige Motors

Prestige Motors

11 Mill St, Tiny, ON L0K 2E1

Call Dealer

705-529-XXXX

(click to show)

705-529-2771

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory