Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

178,250 KM

Details Description

$11,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,997

+ taxes & licensing

Prestige Motors

705-529-2771

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Prestige Motors

11 Mill St, Tiny, ON L0K 2E1

705-529-2771

  1. 9223864
  2. 9223864
  3. 9223864
  4. 9223864
  5. 9223864
  6. 9223864
  7. 9223864
  8. 9223864
  9. 9223864
  10. 9223864
  11. 9223864
  12. 9223864
  13. 9223864
  14. 9223864
  15. 9223864
  16. 9223864
  17. 9223864
  18. 9223864
  19. 9223864
Contact Seller

$11,997

+ taxes & licensing

178,250KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9223864
  • Stock #: 137197
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3CR137197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 178,250 KM

Vehicle Description

View our online showroom 24/7 @ www.prestigemotors.ca


2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE
Front-Wheel Drive, 7 Seater


Financing Available O.A.C. Apply online today!


Family owned and operated; we have been doing business in Midland for over two decades. Prestige Motors is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure environment, as well as a variety of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Prestige Motors is the perfect place to find your next ride.
 
Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes, that's right no hidden fees! The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. 


Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!
2C4RDGBG3CR137197


Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with Lubrico and can help you choose a package based on your driving habits and budget.


Have a trade-in? Let us know.. 


Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prestige Motors

2004 Mazda MAZDA6 S
 126,630 KM
$6,597 + tax & lic
2007 Pontiac Wave Base
 71,150 KM
$7,497 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Rogue S
 166,985 KM
$12,497 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prestige Motors

Prestige Motors

Prestige Motors

11 Mill St, Tiny, ON L0K 2E1

Call Dealer

705-529-XXXX

(click to show)

705-529-2771

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory