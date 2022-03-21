Menu
2012 Volkswagen Routan

155,550 KM

Details Description

$11,997

+ tax & licensing
$11,997

+ taxes & licensing

Prestige Motors

705-529-2771

2012 Volkswagen Routan

2012 Volkswagen Routan

SE

2012 Volkswagen Routan

SE

Location

Prestige Motors

11 Mill St, Tiny, ON L0K 2E1

705-529-2771

$11,997

+ taxes & licensing

155,550KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8739017
  • Stock #: 276266
  • VIN: 2C4RVABG8CR276266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 155,550 KM

Vehicle Description

View our online showroom 24/7 @ www.prestigemotors.ca


2012 Volkswagen Routan SE
Front-Wheel Drive, 7 Seater
Leather Power Seats
Power Sliding Doors
Heated Seats


Financing Available O.A.C. Apply online today!


Family owned and operated; we have been doing business in Midland for over two decades. Prestige Motors is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure environment, as well as a variety of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Prestige Motors is the perfect place to find your next ride.
 
Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes, that's right no hidden fees! The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. 


Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!
2C4RVABG8CR276266


Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with Lubrico and can help you choose a package based on your driving habits and budget.


Have a trade-in? Let us know.. 


Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

