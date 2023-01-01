Menu
2013 Acura MDX

208,775 KM

Details Description

$16,597

+ tax & licensing
$16,597

+ taxes & licensing

Prestige Motors

705-529-2771

2013 Acura MDX

2013 Acura MDX

Advance and Entertainment Packages

2013 Acura MDX

Advance and Entertainment Packages

Location

Prestige Motors

11 Mill St, Tiny, ON L0K 2E1

705-529-2771

$16,597

+ taxes & licensing

208,775KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10047915
  Stock #: 002250
  VIN: 2HNYD2H88DH002250

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 208,775 KM

Vehicle Description

View our online showroom 24/7 @ www.prestigemotors.ca


2013 Acura MDX Advance and Entertainment Packages
All-Wheel Drive, 7 Seater
Leather
Navigation
Sunroof
2 Sets of Tire and Rims


Financing Available O.A.C. Apply online today!


Family owned and operated; we have been doing business in Midland for over two decades. Prestige Motors is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure environment, as well as a variety of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Prestige Motors is the perfect place to find your next ride.
 
Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes, that's right no hidden fees! The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. 


Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!
2HNYD2H88DH002250


Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with Lubrico and can help you choose a package based on your driving habits and budget.


Have a trade-in? Let us know.. 


Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

Prestige Motors

Prestige Motors

11 Mill St, Tiny, ON L0K 2E1

