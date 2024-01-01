$4,000+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
Special Edition
2013 Ford Escape
Special Edition
Location
Prestige Motors
11 Mill St, Tiny, ON L0K 2E1
705-529-2771
$4,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
214,350KM
VIN 1fmcu9g91dua27244
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 214,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Prestige Motors Midland
TRADE IN SPECIAL
This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained ay any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
2013 Ford Escape Special EditionFour-Wheel Drive, 5 Seater
VIN# 1fmcu9g91dua27244
$4,000.00 + HST
View Our Online Showroom 24/7 Can't make it to our dealership right away? No problem! Browse our online showroom 24/7 @ www.prestigemotors.ca to discover more quality vehicles.
Welcome to Prestige Motors - Your Trusted Family-Owned Dealership in Midland!At Prestige Motors, we're a family-owned and operated business proudly serving Midland for over two decades. Our commitment is to provide you with a seamless and straightforward vehicle buying experience. We pride ourselves on offering a friendly, no-pressure environment and a diverse range of vehicles to suit your needs.
Trade-In Your Vehicle:Considering a trade-in? Let us know, and we'll assist you in finding the best deal.
Contact Us:Ready to explore this Ford Escape or any other vehicle in our inventory? Get in touch with us today via e-mail, phone, or visit us in person.
Thank you for considering Prestige Motors for your automotive needs. We look forward to helping you find your next ride!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Prestige Motors
11 Mill St, Tiny, ON L0K 2E1
$4,000
+ taxes & licensing
Prestige Motors
705-529-2771
2013 Ford Escape