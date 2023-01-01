Menu
2013 Hyundai Accent

120,450 KM

Details Description

$12,197

+ tax & licensing
$12,197

+ taxes & licensing

Prestige Motors

705-529-2771

2013 Hyundai Accent

2013 Hyundai Accent

GLS

2013 Hyundai Accent

GLS

Location

Prestige Motors

11 Mill St, Tiny, ON L0K 2E1

705-529-2771

$12,197

+ taxes & licensing

120,450KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10464888
  • Stock #: 537551
  • VIN: KMHCU4AE6DU537551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 120,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Prestige Motors Midland

2013 Hyundai Accent GLS
Front-Wheel Drive, 5 Seater
VIN# KMHCU4AE6DU537551
New Tires & Brakes All Around

View Our Online Showroom 24/7 Can't make it to our dealership right away? No problem! Browse our online showroom 24/7 @ www.prestigemotors.ca to discover more quality vehicles.


Financing Available O.A.C. Apply online today!

Welcome to Prestige Motors - Your Trusted Family-Owned Dealership in Midland!At Prestige Motors, we're a family-owned and operated business proudly serving Midland for over two decades. Our commitment is to provide you with a seamless and straightforward vehicle buying experience. We pride ourselves on offering a friendly, no-pressure environment and a diverse range of vehicles to suit your needs.
 
Why Choose Prestige Motors?- All our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED, with no hidden fees.
- The advertised price is what you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs.
- Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with your new vehicle purchase!


Extended Warranties Available:For added peace of mind, we offer extended warranties through Lubrico, tailored to your driving habits and budget.


Trade-In Your Vehicle:Considering a trade-in? Let us know, and we'll assist you in finding the best deal.


Contact Us:Ready to explore this Hyundai Accent or any other vehicle in our inventory? Get in touch with us today via e-mail, phone, or visit us in person.


Thank you for considering Prestige Motors for your automotive needs. We look forward to helping you find your next ride!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Prestige Motors

Prestige Motors

11 Mill St, Tiny, ON L0K 2E1

