2013 Hyundai Elantra

$11,497 + taxes & licensing 1 3 0 , 2 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8356800

8356800 Stock #: 267705

267705 VIN: 5NPDH4AE5DH267705

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 130,250 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.