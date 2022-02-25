Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

130,250 KM

Details

$11,497

+ tax & licensing
Prestige Motors

705-529-2771

GLS

Location

11 Mill St, Tiny, ON L0K 2E1

130,250KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8356800
  Stock #: 267705
  VIN: 5NPDH4AE5DH267705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 130,250 KM

Vehicle Description

View our online showroom 24/7 @ www.prestigemotors.ca


2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS
Front-Wheel Drive, 5 Seater
Heated Seats
One Owner


Financing Available O.A.C. Apply online today!


Family owned and operated; we have been doing business in Midland for over two decades. Prestige Motors is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure environment, as well as a variety of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Prestige Motors is the perfect place to find your next ride.
 
Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes, that's right no hidden fees! The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. 


Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!
5NPDH4AE5DH267705


Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with Lubrico and can help you choose a package based on your driving habits and budget.


Have a trade-in? Let us know.. 


Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

