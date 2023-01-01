$11,997+ tax & licensing
$11,997
+ taxes & licensing
Prestige Motors
705-529-2771
2013 Kia Optima
2013 Kia Optima
LX
Location
Prestige Motors
11 Mill St, Tiny, ON L0K 2E1
705-529-2771
$11,997
+ taxes & licensing
154,075KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10547790
- Stock #: 440449
- VIN: KNAGM4A73D5440449
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 154,075 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 KIA Optima LX
Front-Wheel Drive, 5 Seater
VIN# KNAGM4A73D5440449
One OwnerHeated Seats
Sunroof
Financing Available O.A.C. Apply online today!
Financing Available O.A.C. Apply online today!
Welcome to Prestige Motors - Your Trusted Family-Owned Dealership in Midland!At Prestige Motors, we're a family-owned and operated business proudly serving Midland for over two decades. Our commitment is to provide you with a seamless and straightforward vehicle buying experience. We pride ourselves on offering a friendly, no-pressure environment and a diverse range of vehicles to suit your needs.
Why Choose Prestige Motors?- All our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED, with no hidden fees.
- The advertised price is what you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs.
- Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with your new vehicle purchase!
Extended Warranties Available:For added peace of mind, we offer extended warranties through Lubrico, tailored to your driving habits and budget.
Trade-In Your Vehicle:Considering a trade-in? Let us know, and we'll assist you in finding the best deal.
Contact Us:Ready to explore this KIA Optima or any other vehicle in our inventory? Get in touch with us today via e-mail, phone, or visit us in person.
Thank you for considering Prestige Motors for your automotive needs. We look forward to helping you find your next ride!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Prestige Motors
11 Mill St, Tiny, ON L0K 2E1