2013 Kia Optima

$11,997 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 4 , 0 7 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10547790

10547790 Stock #: 440449

440449 VIN: KNAGM4A73D5440449

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 154,075 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.