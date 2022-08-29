Menu
2013 Kia Optima

190,250 KM

Details Description

$10,997

+ tax & licensing
$10,997

+ taxes & licensing

Prestige Motors

705-529-2771

2013 Kia Optima

2013 Kia Optima

EX

2013 Kia Optima

EX

Location

Prestige Motors

11 Mill St, Tiny, ON L0K 2E1

705-529-2771

$10,997

+ taxes & licensing

190,250KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9026461
  Stock #: 400046
  VIN: KNAGN4A75D5400046

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 190,250 KM

Vehicle Description

View our online showroom 24/7 @ www.prestigemotors.ca


2013 KIA Optima EX
Front-Wheel Drive, 5 Seater
Leather Heated Seats
Back-up Camera


Financing Available O.A.C. Apply online today!


Family owned and operated; we have been doing business in Midland for over two decades. Prestige Motors is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure environment, as well as a variety of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Prestige Motors is the perfect place to find your next ride.
 
Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes, that's right no hidden fees! The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. 


Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!
KNAGN4A75D5400046


Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with Lubrico and can help you choose a package based on your driving habits and budget.


Have a trade-in? Let us know.. 


Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

