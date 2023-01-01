2013 Nissan Murano

$10,997 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 2 , 2 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9898103

9898103 Stock #: 319866

319866 VIN: JN8AZ1MW3DW319866

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 142,200 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.