Menu
Account
Sign In
Prestige Motors Midland<br/> <br/> 2014 Acura MDX Technology EntertainmentAll-Wheel Drive, 7 Seater <br/> VIN# 5FRYD4H67EB506455 <br/> $17,497.00 + HST & LIC <br/> <br/> <br/> View Our Online Showroom 24/7 Cant make it to our dealership right away? No problem! Browse our online showroom 24/7 @ www.prestigemotors.ca to discover more quality vehicles. <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available O.A.C. Apply online today!<br/> <br/> Welcome to Prestige Motors - Your Trusted Family-Owned Dealership in Midland!At Prestige Motors, were a family-owned and operated business proudly serving Midland for over two decades. Our commitment is to provide you with a seamless and straightforward vehicle buying experience. We pride ourselves on offering a friendly, no-pressure environment and a diverse range of vehicles to suit your needs. <br/> <br/> Why Choose Prestige Motors?- All our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED, with no hidden fees. <br/> - The advertised price is what you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. <br/> - Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with your new vehicle purchase! <br/> <br/> <br/> Extended Warranties Available:For added peace of mind, we offer extended warranties through Lubrico, tailored to your driving habits and budget. <br/> <br/> <br/> Trade-In Your Vehicle:Considering a trade-in? Let us know, and well assist you in finding the best deal. <br/> <br/> <br/> Contact Us:Ready to explore this Acura MDX or any other vehicle in our inventory? Get in touch with us today via e-mail, phone, or visit us in person. <br/> <br/> <br/> Thank you for considering Prestige Motors for your automotive needs. We look forward to helping you find your next ride!

2014 Acura MDX

194,150 KM

Details Description

$17,497

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Acura MDX

Technology Entertainment

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Acura MDX

Technology Entertainment

Location

Prestige Motors

11 Mill St, Tiny, ON L0K 2E1

705-529-2771

  1. 11406025
  2. 11406025
  3. 11406025
  4. 11406025
  5. 11406025
  6. 11406025
  7. 11406025
  8. 11406025
  9. 11406025
  10. 11406025
  11. 11406025
  12. 11406025
  13. 11406025
  14. 11406025
  15. 11406025
  16. 11406025
  17. 11406025
  18. 11406025
  19. 11406025
  20. 11406025
  21. 11406025
  22. 11406025
  23. 11406025
  24. 11406025
  25. 11406025
Contact Seller

$17,497

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
194,150KM
VIN 5FRYD4H67EB506455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 194,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Prestige Motors Midland

2014 Acura MDX Technology EntertainmentAll-Wheel Drive, 7 Seater
VIN# 5FRYD4H67EB506455
$17,497.00 + HST & LIC


View Our Online Showroom 24/7 Can't make it to our dealership right away? No problem! Browse our online showroom 24/7 @ www.prestigemotors.ca to discover more quality vehicles.


Financing Available O.A.C. Apply online today!

Welcome to Prestige Motors - Your Trusted Family-Owned Dealership in Midland!At Prestige Motors, we're a family-owned and operated business proudly serving Midland for over two decades. Our commitment is to provide you with a seamless and straightforward vehicle buying experience. We pride ourselves on offering a friendly, no-pressure environment and a diverse range of vehicles to suit your needs.

Why Choose Prestige Motors?- All our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED, with no hidden fees.
- The advertised price is what you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs.
- Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with your new vehicle purchase!


Extended Warranties Available:For added peace of mind, we offer extended warranties through Lubrico, tailored to your driving habits and budget.


Trade-In Your Vehicle:Considering a trade-in? Let us know, and we'll assist you in finding the best deal.


Contact Us:Ready to explore this Acura MDX or any other vehicle in our inventory? Get in touch with us today via e-mail, phone, or visit us in person.


Thank you for considering Prestige Motors for your automotive needs. We look forward to helping you find your next ride!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Prestige Motors

Used 1998 Chrysler Concorde LX for sale in Tiny, ON
1998 Chrysler Concorde LX 129,995 KM $6,997 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Sentra FE+ S for sale in Tiny, ON
2015 Nissan Sentra FE+ S 94,250 KM $11,997 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS 2.7 for sale in Tiny, ON
2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS 2.7 152,150 KM $6,597 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prestige Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Prestige Motors

Prestige Motors

11 Mill St, Tiny, ON L0K 2E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-529-XXXX

(click to show)

705-529-2771

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,497

+ taxes & licensing

Prestige Motors

705-529-2771

Contact Seller
2014 Acura MDX