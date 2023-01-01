Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Traverse

185,575 KM

Details Description

$16,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,997

+ taxes & licensing

Prestige Motors

705-529-2771

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Traverse

2015 Chevrolet Traverse

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Traverse

1LT

Location

Prestige Motors

11 Mill St, Tiny, ON L0K 2E1

705-529-2771

  1. 10547787
  2. 10547787
  3. 10547787
  4. 10547787
  5. 10547787
  6. 10547787
  7. 10547787
  8. 10547787
  9. 10547787
  10. 10547787
  11. 10547787
  12. 10547787
  13. 10547787
  14. 10547787
  15. 10547787
  16. 10547787
  17. 10547787
  18. 10547787
  19. 10547787
  20. 10547787
  21. 10547787
Contact Seller

$16,997

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
185,575KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10547787
  • Stock #: 225758
  • VIN: 1GNKVGKD2FJ225758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 185,575 KM

Vehicle Description

Prestige Motors Midland

2015 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT
All-Wheel Drive, 7 Seater
VIN# 1GNKVGKD2FJ225758
Power SeatHeated Seat


View Our Online Showroom 24/7 Can't make it to our dealership right away? No problem! Browse our online showroom 24/7 @ www.prestigemotors.ca to discover more quality vehicles.


Financing Available O.A.C. Apply online today!

Welcome to Prestige Motors - Your Trusted Family-Owned Dealership in Midland!At Prestige Motors, we're a family-owned and operated business proudly serving Midland for over two decades. Our commitment is to provide you with a seamless and straightforward vehicle buying experience. We pride ourselves on offering a friendly, no-pressure environment and a diverse range of vehicles to suit your needs.
 
Why Choose Prestige Motors?- All our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED, with no hidden fees.
- The advertised price is what you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs.
- Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with your new vehicle purchase!


Extended Warranties Available:For added peace of mind, we offer extended warranties through Lubrico, tailored to your driving habits and budget.


Trade-In Your Vehicle:Considering a trade-in? Let us know, and we'll assist you in finding the best deal.


Contact Us:Ready to explore this Chevrolet Traverse or any other vehicle in our inventory? Get in touch with us today via e-mail, phone, or visit us in person.


Thank you for considering Prestige Motors for your automotive needs. We look forward to helping you find your next ride!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prestige Motors

2015 Nissan Murano P...
 168,530 KM
$19,497 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Forte EX
 156,875 KM
$13,597 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Sportage LX
 154,175 KM
$13,497 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prestige Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Prestige Motors

Prestige Motors

11 Mill St, Tiny, ON L0K 2E1

Call Dealer

705-529-XXXX

(click to show)

705-529-2771

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory