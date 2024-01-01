$12,497+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
I Sport
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
I Sport
Location
Prestige Motors
11 Mill St, Tiny, ON L0K 2E1
705-529-2771
$12,497
+ taxes & licensing
Used
151,250KM
VIN 3MZBM1U76FM201091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 151,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Prestige Motors Midland
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 I SportFront-Wheel Drive, 5 Seater
VIN# 3MZBM1U76FM201091
$12,497.00 + HST & LIC
View Our Online Showroom 24/7 Can't make it to our dealership right away? No problem! Browse our online showroom 24/7 @ www.prestigemotors.ca to discover more quality vehicles.
Financing Available O.A.C. Apply online today!
Welcome to Prestige Motors - Your Trusted Family-Owned Dealership in Midland!At Prestige Motors, we're a family-owned and operated business proudly serving Midland for over two decades. Our commitment is to provide you with a seamless and straightforward vehicle buying experience. We pride ourselves on offering a friendly, no-pressure environment and a diverse range of vehicles to suit your needs.
Why Choose Prestige Motors?- All our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED, with no hidden fees.
- The advertised price is what you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs.
- Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with your new vehicle purchase!
Extended Warranties Available:For added peace of mind, we offer extended warranties through Lubrico, tailored to your driving habits and budget.
Trade-In Your Vehicle:Considering a trade-in? Let us know, and we'll assist you in finding the best deal.
Contact Us:Ready to explore this Mazda MAZDA3 or any other vehicle in our inventory? Get in touch with us today via e-mail, phone, or visit us in person.
Thank you for considering Prestige Motors for your automotive needs. We look forward to helping you find your next ride!
Prestige Motors
11 Mill St, Tiny, ON L0K 2E1
$12,497
+ taxes & licensing
Prestige Motors
705-529-2771
2015 Mazda MAZDA3