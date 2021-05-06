Menu
2016 Nissan Micra

129,000 KM

Details Description

$7,497

+ tax & licensing
$7,497

+ taxes & licensing

Prestige Motors

705-529-2771

2016 Nissan Micra

2016 Nissan Micra

S,S

2016 Nissan Micra

S,S

Location

Prestige Motors

11 Mill St, Tiny, ON L0K 2E1

705-529-2771

$7,497

+ taxes & licensing

129,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7121779
  • Stock #: 253018
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP8GL253018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Metallic Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 253018
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Description

KeylessPower Locks/WindowsA/CSteering Wheel controlsCruise ControlAlloysFinancing O.A.C.Visit us at prestigemotors.ca or give us a call at 705 529 2771 for more information.Prestige Motors is located on Highway 93 @ 11 Mill St Tiny Ontario L0K 2E1 (Wyebridge).**No hidden fees just add the H.S.T. & LIC #midlandprestigemotors, #midlandontario, #supportlocal, #usedcars, #dealership, #georgianbay, #sizematter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prestige Motors

Prestige Motors

11 Mill St, Tiny, ON L0K 2E1

