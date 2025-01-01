Menu
1954 Pontiac Chieftain Butternut Beige Beauty with Classic Two-Tone Charm

Step back in time with this stunning 1954 Pontiac Chieftain, a true American classic finished in the elegant and rare Butternut Beige, complemented by a stylish two-tone interior that captures the golden era of cruising in style.

The Chieftain was Pontiacs flagship model from 1949 to 1958, symbolizing the brands postwar resurgence. By 1954, the Chieftain had become a bold statement of design and innovation, with updated body styling, increased chrome accents, and the reliable power of Pontiacs inline-eight engine. It was a car built for the open roadand for turning heads at every stoplight.

This 1954 Pontiac Chieftain runs and drives, but it is being sold as a restoration project. While it starts, moves, and stops, it will require mechanical, cosmetic, and interior work to bring it to full show-quality or reliable daily-driver condition.

THE VEHICLE THIS CAR IS SOLD AS IS. AS PER OMVIC, WE MUST WRITE This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Own a piece of 1950s Americana the Chieftain isnt just a car, its a story on wheels.

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 3,200 KM

Vehicle Description

