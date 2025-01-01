Menu
<p>Step into the glamour of the 1950s with the timeless elegance of the 1956 Chevrolet Corvette! This iconic piece of American automotive history is not just a car; its a symbol of style, performance, and sophistication.</p><br><br><p>1956 Chevrolet Corvette - Unleash the Legend! </p><br><br><p>Iconic Design: The sleek and sculpted body of the 1956 Corvette is a testament to classic automotive design. With its iconic dual headlights, sweeping curves, and distinctive grille, this beauty turns heads wherever it goes.</p><br><br><p>Underneath its stylish exterior lies a powerful hearta V8 engine that delivers exhilarating performance on the open road. Whether youre cruising down the highway or tearing up the track, the 1956 Corvette offers a driving experience like no other</p><br><br><p>Step inside, and youll be greeted by a luxurious interior that exudes elegance and comfort. From the premium upholstery to the stylish dashboard, every detail is crafted to perfection, making every drive a pleasure.</p><br><br><p>As one of the most sought-after classic cars of all time, the 1956 Chevrolet Corvette is not just a car; its a piece of automotive history. Whether youre a collector, an enthusiast, or someone who appreciates fine craftsmanship, owning a 1956 Corvette is a dream come true.</p><br><br><p>Finished in Cascade Green on Creme leather. Vehicle was restored many years ago. Paint and under body in good shape. Not a numbers matching car. Equipped with a 289 v8 engine and 3 speed manual transmission.</p><br><br><p>THIS IS A TURN KEY CAR! DRIVES PERFECT! GREAT FOR CRUISING! MUST BE SEEN!</p><br><br><p>Due to the model year of this vehicle it is being sold AS IS. As is vehicles are drive able but must be certified in order to license the vehicle on the road. All vehicles sold as is as per OMVIC must state that the vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. WE WELCOME YOUR MECHANICS APPROVAL PRIOR TO PURCHASE ON ALL OUR VEHICLES! CAMARO, TRANS AM, CORVETTE, MUSTANG, CHALLENGER, CHARGER, VIPER AVAILABLE.</p><br><br><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 23 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY! FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUVS..AND SEDANS PLEASE VISIT....</p><br><br><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON</p><br><p>301 WE<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1749231612586_14778326487940185 style=line-height: 0; display: none; data-jodit-selection_marker=start></span>STON ROAD</p><br><p>TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1</p><br><p>4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7</p>

