1957 Chevrolet Bel Air

0 KM

Details Description

$44,900

+ tax & licensing
$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

1957 Chevrolet Bel Air

1957 Chevrolet Bel Air

2 DOOR HARDTOP 327

1957 Chevrolet Bel Air

2 DOOR HARDTOP 327

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 10170369
  Stock #: bel air
  • VIN: jjj

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

**PRICE REDUCED** ENJOY SUMMER IN THIS TIME CAPSULE!!

1957 Chevrolet Bel Air. 2 door Hardtop. No post car. Non-numbers matching car with a 327 out of a 60's Corvette mated to a TH350 transmission. This car is from Eastern Canada and was driven here approximately 4 years ago. The car underwent a restoration several years ago but looks, drives and shows VERY well. This is originally believed to be an 8 cylinder car. The exterior colour is sierra gold with an adobe beige roof. The interior is deep brown vinyl. Brand new carpet. This Bel-Air rides on an authentic set of Tru-Spoke wire wheels.

The 1957 Chevy is one of the most iconic vehicles in automotive heritage and history by General Motors. The 1957 Chevrolet models are still on the list as being number one among classic car collectors! It's a must have for the true collector.

DUE TO THE YEAR OF THE VEHICLE THIS CAR IS SOLD AS IS. AS PER OMVIC, WE MUST WRITE This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 23 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY! FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

