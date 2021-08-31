+ taxes & licensing
1958 CHEVROLET CORVETTE CONVERTIBLE | RWD | V8 | 290HP | 4-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION | RED SEATBELTS | RED LEATHER INTERIOR
Designed by engineers who built the industrys first high-compression V8-s the 283-cubic inch (4.6 litre) Corvette V8 is the very heart of its sports car performance. This is the worlds first mass-built engine to develop so much power for its size- up to more than one horsepower for each cubic inch of piston displacement, a hitherto unachieved goal. Its admirable power and torque characteristics center on a rigid, extremely compact block, an ultra-short piston stroke, and advanced overhead valve layout. This C1 Corvette comes in a White Exterior Color And Red Interior Leather Color with Red Seatbelts.
The 1958 model year and the four that followed all had the exposed four-headlamp treatment and prominent grilles, but a faux-louvered hood and chrome trunk spears were unique to 1958. The interior and instruments were updated, including placing a tachometer directly in front of the driver.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
