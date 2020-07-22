+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
1964 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY CONVERTIBLE | V8 | 375HP | RARE | COLLECTORS CLASSIC CAR | 4 SPEED MANUAL | RADIO | CLEAN CARFAX |
Reference to the Sting Ray usually brings to mind visions of a 375-bhp engine, fuel injection, a 4-speed transmission, and all the accoutrements of a competition sports car. However, this car can be obtained in much more docile forms which make it an ideal fast tourer for those who are not interested in the ultimate in performance.
It is 10 years since the was first introduced, with the Sting Ray model following on in 1963, and the car has built up a remarkably enthusiastic following in that time -- even comparable to that of the Porsche.
The body design of the 1964 Sting Ray remains little changed from 1963, although we were pleased to note that the central division in the rear window has been eliminated, with a consequent improvement in vision. The basic lines of the car are most original and extremely clean, but the hand of the stylist has been laid on it at some time so that a rather cluttered appearance results at some angles. Buy this excellent condition Classic and own a part of history!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4