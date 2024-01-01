Menu
<p>THIS CLASSIC PONY IS READY TO RESTORE INTO YOUR DREAM CAR!!</p><p>RED ON WHITE INTERIOR!! MAG WHEELS!! ******CAR CAN BE HEARD RUNINNG BY PUTTING FUEL DIRECTLY TO CARB!!****** IT HAS A SOLID FRAME!! NEEDS NEW FLOORS AND OTHER BODY WORK!! CAR IS COMPLETE AND READY TO BUILD YOUR DREAM PONY CAR!! PRICED TO SELL!! MONEY TALKS!! MAKE YOUR BEST OFFER!!</p><p>DUE TO THE YEAR OF THE VEHICLE THIS CAR IS SOLD AS IS. AS PER OMVIC, WE MUST WRITE This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. WE WELCOME YOUR MECHANICS APPROVAL PRIOR TO PURCHASE ON ALL OUR VEHICLES! TRANS AM, CORVETTE, CAMARO, CHALLENGER, CHARGER, VIPER AVAILABLE.</p><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 22 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!<br>FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUVS..AND SEDANS PLEASE VISIT....</p><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON<br>301 WESTON ROAD<br>TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1<br>4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7</p>

1965 Ford Mustang

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
1965 Ford Mustang

*RUNS*SOLID FRAME-AUTOMATIC-NEEDS RESTORATION!

1965 Ford Mustang

*RUNS*SOLID FRAME-AUTOMATIC-NEEDS RESTORATION!

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 5F07F108409

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour White
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 0

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

1965 Ford Mustang