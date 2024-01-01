$9,999+ tax & licensing
1965 Ford Mustang
*RUNS*SOLID FRAME-AUTOMATIC-NEEDS RESTORATION!
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
THIS CLASSIC PONY IS READY TO RESTORE INTO YOUR DREAM CAR!!
RED ON WHITE INTERIOR!! MAG WHEELS!! ******CAR CAN BE HEARD RUNINNG BY PUTTING FUEL DIRECTLY TO CARB!!****** IT HAS A SOLID FRAME!! NEEDS NEW FLOORS AND OTHER BODY WORK!! CAR IS COMPLETE AND READY TO BUILD YOUR DREAM PONY CAR!! PRICED TO SELL!! MONEY TALKS!! MAKE YOUR BEST OFFER!!
DUE TO THE YEAR OF THE VEHICLE THIS CAR IS SOLD AS IS. AS PER OMVIC, WE MUST WRITE This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. WE WELCOME YOUR MECHANICS APPROVAL PRIOR TO PURCHASE ON ALL OUR VEHICLES! TRANS AM, CORVETTE, CAMARO, CHALLENGER, CHARGER, VIPER AVAILABLE.
COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 22 YEARS!
