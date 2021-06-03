1967 Chevrolet Camaro

+ taxes & licensing
****67 CAMARO "SS" CONVERTIBLE****
TIME TO ENJOY THE END OF THE LOCKDOWN!! LOTS OF MONEY SPENT ON THIS CAR!! 350 V8 BORED OUT TO A 383 STROKER ENGINE!!!! LUMPY RACING CAMS!! ROLLER ROCKERS, EDELBROCK ALUMINUM HIGH RISE INTAKE MANIFOLD, HOLLEY 4 BARREL CARB, HEADERS, DUAL EXHAUST, FRONT DISK BRAKES!! 3 SPEED AUTOMATIC TURBO 400 TRANSMISSION!! SS RAISED STEEL HOOD!! BEAUTIFUL BRIGHT WHITE ON BLACK POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP!! BUMBLEBEE PAINTED STRIPES!! BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!! SPOILER!! FOGS!! SS RALLY RIMS!! UPGRADED STEREO AND SO MUCH MORE! THIS CAR WAS RESTORED MANY YEARS AGO WITH BRAND NEW BODY PANELS!!! THIS OLD SCHOOL BEAUTY TURNS HEADS EVERYWHERE!!
DUE TO THE YEAR OF THE VEHICLE THIS CAR IS SOLD AS IS. AS PER OMVIC, WE MUST WRITE This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. WE WELCOME YOUR MECHANICS APPROVAL PRIOR TO PURCHASE ON ALL OUR VEHICLES!
