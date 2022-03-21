$59,900+ tax & licensing
416-766-2277
1968 Chevrolet Chevelle
MALIBU 350 V8 **BLOWER-DUAL HOLLEY CARB-MUST SEE**
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
$59,900
- Listing ID: 8814329
- Stock #: M22-139
- VIN: 136378B2080710000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY RARE AND HARD TO FIND!!
1968 CHEVROLET CHEVELLE MALIBU 2 DOOR COUPE!!
PERFECT DRIVER! FRAME AND FLOORS ARE SOLID! LOTS OF UPGRADES! FINSIHED IN CHARDONNAY WINE RED! NOT A NUMBERS MATCHING CAR!! BUT A REAL LOOKER!! 350 SMALL BLOCK V8! TURBO TRANNY WITH SHIFT KIT! 7 QUART OIL PAN! REBUILT DUAL HOLLEY CARB WITH A ****BLOWER!**** MILD CAM! 2 1/2 INCH STAINLESS STEEL FLOWMASTER DUAL EXHAUST! BRAND NEW GRIFFIN ALUMINUM RAD! HOOKER HEADERS! BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!! CRAGER WHEELS AND SO MUCH MORE! OLD SCHOOL CLASSIC LIKE NO OTHER!
DUE TO THE YEAR OF THE VEHICLE THIS CAR IS SOLD AS IS. AS PER OMVIC, WE MUST WRITE This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. WE WELCOME YOUR MECHANICS APPROVAL PRIOR TO PURCHASE ON ALL OUR VEHICLES! TRANS AM, CORVETTE, MUSTANG, CHALLENGER, CHARGER, VIPER AVAILABLE.
COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 20 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....
