Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1968 Chevrolet Chevelle

0 KM

Details Description

$59,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

Contact Seller
1968 Chevrolet Chevelle

1968 Chevrolet Chevelle

MALIBU 350 V8 **BLOWER-DUAL HOLLEY CARB-MUST SEE**

Watch This Vehicle

1968 Chevrolet Chevelle

MALIBU 350 V8 **BLOWER-DUAL HOLLEY CARB-MUST SEE**

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

  1. 8814329
  2. 8814329
  3. 8814329
  4. 8814329
  5. 8814329
  6. 8814329
  7. 8814329
  8. 8814329
  9. 8814329
  10. 8814329
  11. 8814329
  12. 8814329
  13. 8814329
  14. 8814329
  15. 8814329
  16. 8814329
  17. 8814329
Contact Seller

$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8814329
  • Stock #: M22-139
  • VIN: 136378B2080710000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY RARE AND HARD TO FIND!!

1968 CHEVROLET CHEVELLE MALIBU 2 DOOR COUPE!!

PERFECT DRIVER! FRAME AND FLOORS ARE SOLID! LOTS OF UPGRADES! FINSIHED IN CHARDONNAY WINE RED! NOT A NUMBERS MATCHING CAR!! BUT A REAL LOOKER!! 350 SMALL BLOCK V8! TURBO TRANNY WITH SHIFT KIT! 7 QUART OIL PAN! REBUILT DUAL HOLLEY CARB WITH A ****BLOWER!**** MILD CAM! 2 1/2 INCH STAINLESS STEEL FLOWMASTER DUAL EXHAUST! BRAND NEW GRIFFIN ALUMINUM RAD! HOOKER HEADERS! BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!! CRAGER WHEELS AND SO MUCH MORE! OLD SCHOOL CLASSIC LIKE NO OTHER!

DUE TO THE YEAR OF THE VEHICLE THIS CAR IS SOLD AS IS. AS PER OMVIC, WE MUST WRITE This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. WE WELCOME YOUR MECHANICS APPROVAL PRIOR TO PURCHASE ON ALL OUR VEHICLES! TRANS AM, CORVETTE, MUSTANG, CHALLENGER, CHARGER, VIPER AVAILABLE.

COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 20 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 130,000 KM
$17,480 + tax & lic
2015 Acura MDX SH-AW...
 117,000 KM
$21,880 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Mustang GT...
 146,000 KM
$18,980 + tax & lic

Email Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory