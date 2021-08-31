+ taxes & licensing
1968 Porsche 911 | 2.0L | REBUILT | BAHAMA YELLOW ORIGINAL COLOR | BLACK INTERIOR | UNDER BUMPER FOG LIGHTS | PORSCHE CERTIFICATE OF AUTHENTICITY | COCO MATS | PIRELLI CINTURATO TIRES |
Bahama yellow with black interior, featuring basket weave seat inserts and period correct coco mats. Currently part of a private collection.
Older restoration retaining some original parts with patina. Mild wear on paint and trim.
" Original mileage: 50,575 miles, less than 100 miles since rebuilt, numbers-matching 2-liter carbureted engine with rebuilt carburetors
" Numbers-Matching recently rebuilt 5-Speed dog-leg transmission
" Interior in good condition
" Optioned correctly as per Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, including rare under-bumper fog lights
" Refurbished and/or new lighting and lenses, wiper system, heater system, fuel and oil systems, etc. Original glass, except recent windshield, and original side window frames with patina
" Correct reproduction painted wheels and hubcaps with period-correct recent Pirelli Cinturato tires and spare in 165HR15 size
