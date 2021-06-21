Menu
1969 Pontiac GTO

13,700 MI

Details

$36,900

+ tax & licensing
$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

1969 Pontiac GTO

1969 Pontiac GTO

427 BIG BLOCK-450HP-CAMS-400 TRANNY-DISK BRAKES

1969 Pontiac GTO

427 BIG BLOCK-450HP-CAMS-400 TRANNY-DISK BRAKES

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

13,700MI
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 7469640
  Stock #: W21-249
  VIN: 242379P345782____

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 13,700 MI
427 BIG BLOCK-450HP-CAMS-400 TRANNY-DISK BRAKES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

