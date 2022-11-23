Menu
1971 Lincoln Continental

79,000 MI

Details Description

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
Mark III Coupe

Mark III Coupe

Location

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

79,000MI
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9391336
  • VIN: 1Y89A828105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 79,000 MI

Vehicle Description

1971 LINCOLN CONTINENTAL MARK III COUPE - RARE COUPE IN EXCELLENT CONDITION - RUNS STRONG - WELL APPOINTED & DOCUMENTED.

HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

WE ARE OFFERING SOME OF OUR SUPER CLEAN TRADES AT WHOLESALE PRICING AND GIVING THE FLEXIBILITY TO OUR CLIENTS TO CHOSE THEIR OWN AVENUE WHEN IT COMES TO THE FINAL TOUCHES ON THE MECHANICAL SIDE. VEHICLE IS IN GREAT SHAPE, RUNS AND DRIVES AND IS BEING SOLD "AS IS"

COVID-19 UPDATE - DELL FINE CARS would like you to know that we are committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19. We want to ensure you that the safety of our clients and our staff remains our top priority.

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

 

