This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
ICONIC SMOKEY AND THE BANDIT! BURT REYNOLDS HIMSELF WOULD BE IMPRESSED BY THIS BEAUTY!
1978 Pontiac Trans Am Bandit Clone. 6.6L V8 with electronic fuel injection conversion. Glass T-tops. Automatic. Car was restored 7 years ago, and was never driven after it's restoration. The interior including seats, headliner and carpet have all been replaced. The car was repainted and new decals were installed. The Pontiac honeycomb wheels were professionally refinished and really compliment the car. The frame, floors and undercarriage are in excellent shape with no signs of rust.
YOU WON'T FIND A BANDIT THIS NICE ANYWHERE FOR THIS PRICE!!!!!
ACT FAST!
DUE TO THE YEAR OF THE VEHICLE THIS CAR IS SOLD AS IS. AS PER OMVIC, WE MUST WRITE This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
