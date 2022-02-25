Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1980 Porsche 911

150,000 KM

Details Description

$59,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,000

+ taxes & licensing

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

Contact Seller
1980 Porsche 911

1980 Porsche 911

911 SC TARGA **SAME OWNER FOR 30 YEARS!!**

Watch This Vehicle

1980 Porsche 911

911 SC TARGA **SAME OWNER FOR 30 YEARS!!**

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

  1. 8275704
  2. 8275704
  3. 8275704
  4. 8275704
  5. 8275704
  6. 8275704
  7. 8275704
  8. 8275704
  9. 8275704
  10. 8275704
  11. 8275704
  12. 8275704
  13. 8275704
  14. 8275704
  15. 8275704
  16. 8275704
  17. 8275704
  18. 8275704
  19. 8275704
  20. 8275704
  21. 8275704
  22. 8275704
  23. 8275704
Contact Seller

$59,000

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8275704
  • Stock #: W21-106A
  • VIN: 91A01401426777988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # W21-106A
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ATTENTION ALL PORSCHE LOVERS!!!

This 1980 Porsche 911SC Targa is a pristine example of a well preserved 80s era 911SC with the desirable widebody. Finished in Casablanca Beige Metallic over brown leather and powered by a 3.0-liter flat-six paired with a five-speed manual transaxle. Equipment includes a removable roof panel, sport seats, air conditioning, power windows, front fog lights, and 16 Fuchs wheels which are in incredible shape.

The last owner took great care of this vehicle for over 30 years, and it was maintained by a Porsche mechanic in Oakville, ON. Major engine out service included a head bolt replacement and general engine maintenance.

COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 22 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

2013 Ford Mustang CO...
 89,000 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2005 Hummer H2 AWD *...
 238,000 KM
$24,888 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Camar...
 116,000 KM
$19,888 + tax & lic

Email Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory