1980 Porsche 911
911 SC TARGA **SAME OWNER FOR 30 YEARS!!**
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
- Listing ID: 8275704
- Stock #: W21-106A
- VIN: 91A01401426777988
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Brown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ATTENTION ALL PORSCHE LOVERS!!!
This 1980 Porsche 911SC Targa is a pristine example of a well preserved 80s era 911SC with the desirable widebody. Finished in Casablanca Beige Metallic over brown leather and powered by a 3.0-liter flat-six paired with a five-speed manual transaxle. Equipment includes a removable roof panel, sport seats, air conditioning, power windows, front fog lights, and 16 Fuchs wheels which are in incredible shape.
The last owner took great care of this vehicle for over 30 years, and it was maintained by a Porsche mechanic in Oakville, ON. Major engine out service included a head bolt replacement and general engine maintenance.
