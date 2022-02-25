Menu
1981 Chevrolet Corvette

35,515 KM

Details Description

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

1981 Chevrolet Corvette

1981 Chevrolet Corvette

COUPE-GLASS T-TOP -AUTOMATIC-NEW TIRES

1981 Chevrolet Corvette

COUPE-GLASS T-TOP -AUTOMATIC-NEW TIRES

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

35,515KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8295981
  • Stock #: W22-73
  • VIN: 1G1AY8765BS424327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,515 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT THIS AMERICAN DREAM MACHINE!! STORED INDOORS FOR 25 YEARS! FINISHED IN ARCTIC WHITE ON CLASSIC KNOCH BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! ALL STOCK! NO MODS! REMOVEABLE GLASS T-TOPS!! BRAND NEW BF GOODRICH RADIAL T/A TIRES ALL AROUND!! 5.7L V-8CYL! AUTOMATIC! THIS CAR STARTS AND DRIVES AMAZING! IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR C3 CORVETTE THIS ONE IS READY TO GO!

SPRING IS AROUND THE CORNER!! TIME TO PUT A SMILE ON YOUR FACE!!

DUE TO THE YEAR OF THE VEHICLE THIS CAR IS SOLD AS IS. AS PER OMVIC, WE MUST WRITE This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. WE WELCOME YOUR MECHANICS APPROVAL PRIOR TO PURCHASE ON ALL OUR VEHICLES! TRANS AM, CAMARO, MUSTANG, CHALLENGER, CHARGER, VIPER AVAILABLE.

COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 22 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
