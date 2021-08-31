1984 Cadillac Coupe De Ville

+ taxes & licensing
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1G6AM4783E9114124, COUPE DEVILLE, 4.1L V8, Dual Climate Ctrl., Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Ctrl.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.
