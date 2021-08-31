Menu
1984 Cadillac Coupe De Ville

73,000 KM

Details Description

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

73,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7804032
  • Stock #: 114124
  • VIN: 1G6AM4783E9114124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1G6AM4783E9114124, COUPE DEVILLE, 4.1L V8, Dual Climate Ctrl., Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Ctrl.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

