Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>RARE 1984 SAAB 900!!! ONE FAMILY OWNED SINCE NEW!  NEVER SEEN WINTER! CLEANEST 900 WE HAVE SEEN IN YEARS! 8-VALVE NON-TURBO MANUAL TRANSMISSION! UPGRADED EXHAUST! OEM TURBO FRONT AIR DAM!! HELLA FOG LAMPS WITH COVERS!! </p>

1984 Saab 900

272,642 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

1984 Saab 900

Base

Watch This Vehicle
12161010

1984 Saab 900

Base

Location

Beacon Motors Ltd.

176 Norseman St., Toronto, ON M8Z 2R4

416-533-8251

  1. 1738773296
  2. 1738773296
  3. 1738773296
  4. 1738773293
  5. 1738773287
  6. 1738773288
  7. 1738773289
  8. 1738773453
  9. 1738773450
  10. 1738773454
  11. 1738773451
  12. 1738773444
  13. 1738773455
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
272,642KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 272,642 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE 1984 SAAB 900!!! ONE FAMILY OWNED SINCE NEW!  NEVER SEEN WINTER! CLEANEST 900 WE HAVE SEEN IN YEARS! 8-VALVE NON-TURBO MANUAL TRANSMISSION! UPGRADED EXHAUST! OEM TURBO FRONT AIR DAM!! HELLA FOG LAMPS WITH COVERS!! 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Beacon Motors Ltd.

Used 1984 Saab 900 Base for sale in Toronto, ON
1984 Saab 900 Base 272,642 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Saab 9-3 AERO for sale in Toronto, ON
2007 Saab 9-3 AERO 171,517 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Saab 9-3 Arc for sale in Toronto, ON
2007 Saab 9-3 Arc 131,538 KM $9,495 + tax & lic

Email Beacon Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Beacon Motors Ltd.

Beacon Motors Ltd.

176 Norseman St., Toronto, ON M8Z 2R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-533-XXXX

(click to show)

416-533-8251

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Beacon Motors Ltd.

416-533-8251

Contact Seller
1984 Saab 900