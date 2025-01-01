$14,995+ tax & licensing
1984 Saab 900
1984 Saab 900
Location
Beacon Motors Ltd.
176 Norseman St., Toronto, ON M8Z 2R4
416-533-8251
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
272,642KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 272,642 KM
Vehicle Description
RARE 1984 SAAB 900!!! ONE FAMILY OWNED SINCE NEW! NEVER SEEN WINTER! CLEANEST 900 WE HAVE SEEN IN YEARS! 8-VALVE NON-TURBO MANUAL TRANSMISSION! UPGRADED EXHAUST! OEM TURBO FRONT AIR DAM!! HELLA FOG LAMPS WITH COVERS!!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
