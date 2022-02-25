$79,800+ tax & licensing
1986 Mercedes-Benz 560-Class
560SEC ,V8 ,COUPE ,RARE , HEATED SEATS , SUNROOF
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$79,800
- Listing ID: 8356152
- Stock #: PC7922
- VIN: WDBCA45D4GA224064
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
1986 MERCEDES-BENZ 560-Class 560SEC | COUPE | RARE | 5.5L V8 | HEATED /ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS | ARCTIC WHITE PAINT| POWER WINDOWS | SUNROOF | BURL WOOD TRIM | ALPINE STERIO | AUTOMATIC CLIMAT CONTROL | 15" GULLIDECKEL WHEELS | CLEAN CARFAX
This 1986 Mercedes-Benz 560SEC is powered by a 5.5-liter V8 238HP , paired with a four-speed automatic transmission.The car is finished in Arctic White (147) with matching lower body panels and bumper covers. Equipment includes front fog lights, headlight wipers, an electric sunroof, and anodized aluminum trim.Silver-finished 15 Gullideckel wheels wear 205/65 Michelin Defender A/S tires.
Classic Elegance at its best 1986 Mercedes Benz 560SEC Coupe includes 15" Gullideckel wheels, a sunroof, heated power-adjustable front seats, cruise control, automatic climate control, burl wood trim, and an Alpine stereo with a six-disc CD changer.A leather-wrapped airbag steering wheel frames a 170-mph speedometer, a tachometer, a clock, and gauges for coolant temperature, oil pressure, fuel economy, and fuel level.
The cabin features seating surfaces trimmed in grey leather with matching door panels and carpets. Amenities include heated power-adjustable front seats, wood trim, automatic climate control, cruise control, and Alpine head unit with a trunk-mounted CD changer.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
