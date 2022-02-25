Menu
1986 Mercedes-Benz 560-Class

0 KM

Details Description Features

$79,800

+ tax & licensing
$79,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

1986 Mercedes-Benz 560-Class

1986 Mercedes-Benz 560-Class

560SEC ,V8 ,COUPE ,RARE , HEATED SEATS , SUNROOF

1986 Mercedes-Benz 560-Class

560SEC ,V8 ,COUPE ,RARE , HEATED SEATS , SUNROOF

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$79,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8356152
  Stock #: PC7922
  VIN: WDBCA45D4GA224064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC7922
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

1986 MERCEDES-BENZ 560-Class 560SEC | COUPE | RARE | 5.5L V8 | HEATED /ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS | ARCTIC WHITE PAINT| POWER WINDOWS | SUNROOF | BURL WOOD TRIM | ALPINE STERIO | AUTOMATIC CLIMAT CONTROL | 15" GULLIDECKEL WHEELS | CLEAN CARFAX







This 1986 Mercedes-Benz 560SEC is powered by a 5.5-liter V8 238HP , paired with a four-speed automatic transmission.The car is finished in Arctic White (147) with matching lower body panels and bumper covers. Equipment includes front fog lights, headlight wipers, an electric sunroof, and anodized aluminum trim.Silver-finished 15 Gullideckel wheels wear 205/65 Michelin Defender A/S tires.







Classic Elegance at its best 1986 Mercedes Benz 560SEC Coupe includes 15" Gullideckel wheels, a sunroof, heated power-adjustable front seats, cruise control, automatic climate control, burl wood trim, and an Alpine stereo with a six-disc CD changer.A leather-wrapped airbag steering wheel frames a 170-mph speedometer, a tachometer, a clock, and gauges for coolant temperature, oil pressure, fuel economy, and fuel level.







The cabin features seating surfaces trimmed in grey leather with matching door panels and carpets. Amenities include heated power-adjustable front seats, wood trim, automatic climate control, cruise control, and Alpine head unit with a trunk-mounted CD changer.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Passenger Seat
Power Steering
Cassette
Radio: AM/FM
Upholstery: Leather
Center Console
Front fog lights
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Driver seat power adjustments
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheel diameter: 15 inch
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Memorized settings: driver seat
Passenger seat power adjustments
Moonroof / Sunroof: power glass
Antenna type: power
Window defogger: rear
Front airbags: driver only
Steering wheel: power telescopic

