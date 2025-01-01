Menu
C4! AUTO! CONVERTIBLE! L98 5.7L V8! SUPER LOW KM! TOP WORKS FINE! 

COLLECTION CAR! CANADIAN CAR! AS IS SALE! CAR IS IN GOOD RUNNING

CONDITION! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE

LOTS! AS IS SALE!

1988 Chevrolet Corvette

58,600 KM

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing
1988 Chevrolet Corvette

12630789

1988 Chevrolet Corvette

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,600KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1G1YY3183J5115285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 25039
  • Mileage 58,600 KM

Vehicle Description

C4! AUTO! CONVERTIBLE! L98 5.7L V8! SUPER LOW KM! TOP WORKS FINE! 

COLLECTION CAR! CANADIAN CAR! AS IS SALE! CAR IS IN GOOD RUNNING

CONDITION! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE

LOTS! AS IS SALE! 

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118

$18,500

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

1988 Chevrolet Corvette