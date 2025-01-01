$18,500+ taxes & licensing
1988 Chevrolet Corvette
1988 Chevrolet Corvette
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 25039
- Mileage 58,600 KM
Vehicle Description
C4! AUTO! CONVERTIBLE! L98 5.7L V8! SUPER LOW KM! TOP WORKS FINE!
COLLECTION CAR! CANADIAN CAR! AS IS SALE! CAR IS IN GOOD RUNNING
CONDITION! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE
LOTS! AS IS SALE!
Vehicle Features
