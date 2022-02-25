Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1988 Mazda RX-7

97,000 KM

Details Description

$18,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,880

+ taxes & licensing

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

Contact Seller
1988 Mazda RX-7

1988 Mazda RX-7

CONVERTIBLE-5 SPEED MANUAL-ALL STOCK-CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

1988 Mazda RX-7

CONVERTIBLE-5 SPEED MANUAL-ALL STOCK-CERTIFIED

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

  1. 8353545
  2. 8353545
  3. 8353545
  4. 8353545
  5. 8353545
  6. 8353545
  7. 8353545
  8. 8353545
  9. 8353545
  10. 8353545
  11. 8353545
  12. 8353545
  13. 8353545
  14. 8353545
  15. 8353545
  16. 8353545
  17. 8353545
  18. 8353545
  19. 8353545
  20. 8353545
  21. 8353545
  22. 8353545
  23. 8353545
  24. 8353545
Contact Seller

$18,880

+ taxes & licensing

97,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8353545
  • Stock #: W22-55
  • VIN: JM1FC3515J0100505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # W22-55
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 1988 Mazda RX-7 has matured into an intriguing and attractive grand touring machine, and the convertible version is the ultimate expression of the open road.

Finished in stunning Crystal White on Notch Blue leather interior. Buy with confidence. No accidents, clean Carfax report. Just in from the province of British Columbia. Never winter driven. Whole car is original & stock even has the original phone. Only modification is the radio. 1.3L rotary engine. 5 Speed manual transmission. Brand new power convertible top. This very clean inside & out. Must be seen.

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**!!! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES! WE WELCOME YOUR MECHANICS APPROVAL PRIOR TO PURCHASE ON ALL OUR VEHICLES! EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!

COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 21 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

2016 Audi A4 TECHNIK...
 170,000 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Accord Co...
 170,000 KM
$13,450 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Volt ...
 70,000 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic

Email Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory