1988 Mazda RX-7
CONVERTIBLE-5 SPEED MANUAL-ALL STOCK-CERTIFIED
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
- Listing ID: 8353545
- Stock #: W22-55
- VIN: JM1FC3515J0100505
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 97,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 1988 Mazda RX-7 has matured into an intriguing and attractive grand touring machine, and the convertible version is the ultimate expression of the open road.
Finished in stunning Crystal White on Notch Blue leather interior. Buy with confidence. No accidents, clean Carfax report. Just in from the province of British Columbia. Never winter driven. Whole car is original & stock even has the original phone. Only modification is the radio. 1.3L rotary engine. 5 Speed manual transmission. Brand new power convertible top. This very clean inside & out. Must be seen.
