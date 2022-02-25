1988 Mazda RX-7

$18,880 + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8353545

8353545 Stock #: W22-55

W22-55 VIN: JM1FC3515J0100505

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Blue

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # W22-55

Mileage 97,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.