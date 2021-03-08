+ taxes & licensing
1989 BMW M6 COUPE | RARE 1 OUT OF 5 IN ALPINE WHITE II PAINT | ONE OF LAST NORTH AMERICAN MODELS PRODUCED | ORIGINAL BMW WHEELS AND MICHELIN TIRES | POWER MEMORY SEATS | POWER SUNROOF | DOLBY AUDIO | ANTI-THEFT RADIO | HEATED SEATS | POWER WINDOWS | POWER MIRRORS | SPARE WHEEL | ORIGINAL TOOLS AND BMW CLOTH | ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS | REAR SUNBLIND | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 1989 BMW M6 was a rear vehicle even when it was produced but now it is even rarer. This is claimed to be second last M6 for North American market and on of two 1989 models. Not only that this is only 1 of 5 models in Alpine White II paint. The colour looks amazing with the Original BMW rims and Michelin TRX Tires. The Black Leather interior although more than 30 years old looks great and is in great condition. The car also has all the Original documentation, Owners Manual and also the Original Tool Set and the Original BMW Microfiber Cloth. Under the trunk cover there's an also mathcing Emergency Wheel and Tire. All the Service records are also coming with this vehicle.
The car also comes with lots of extra features like Power Memory Seats, Power Mirrors, Power Sunroof, Heated Seats. To see these features that now we consider as an obvious feature, back in 1989 it was something very exclusive. All these features are working and in perfect condition.
The 1989 M6 is powered by S38 inline 3.5 Liter 6-Cylinder Engine that is paired with the Getrag Five-Speed manual Gearbox. The North American Market spec engine produced 256 Horsepower and 243 Lb-Ft of torque when it was new. It also comes with the four wheel disc brakes and calipers.
All in all this car is absolutely stunning and any new owner will not only own a piece of BMW history but also an amazing car that drives and feels incredibly.
