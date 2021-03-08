Menu
1989 BMW M6

60,782 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

1989 BMW M6

1989 BMW M6

RARE, 1 OF 5 PAINT, ALL ORIGINAL, 2ND LAST M6 PROD

1989 BMW M6

RARE, 1 OF 5 PAINT, ALL ORIGINAL, 2ND LAST M6 PROD

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

60,782KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6694928
  • Stock #: PC6606
  • VIN: WBAEE1406K2561766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC6606
  • Mileage 60,782 KM

Vehicle Description

1989 BMW M6 COUPE | RARE 1 OUT OF 5 IN ALPINE WHITE II PAINT | ONE OF LAST NORTH AMERICAN MODELS PRODUCED | ORIGINAL BMW WHEELS AND MICHELIN TIRES | POWER MEMORY SEATS | POWER SUNROOF | DOLBY AUDIO | ANTI-THEFT RADIO | HEATED SEATS | POWER WINDOWS | POWER MIRRORS | SPARE WHEEL | ORIGINAL TOOLS AND BMW CLOTH | ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS | REAR SUNBLIND | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 1989 BMW M6 was a rear vehicle even when it was produced but now it is even rarer. This is claimed to be second last M6 for North American market and on of two 1989 models. Not only that this is only 1 of 5 models in Alpine White II paint. The colour looks amazing with the Original BMW rims and Michelin TRX Tires. The Black Leather interior although more than 30 years old looks great and is in great condition. The car also has all the Original documentation, Owners Manual and also the Original Tool Set and the Original BMW Microfiber Cloth. Under the trunk cover there's an also mathcing Emergency Wheel and Tire. All the Service records are also coming with this vehicle.







The car also comes with lots of extra features like Power Memory Seats, Power Mirrors, Power Sunroof, Heated Seats. To see these features that now we consider as an obvious feature, back in 1989 it was something very exclusive. All these features are working and in perfect condition.







The 1989 M6 is powered by S38 inline 3.5 Liter 6-Cylinder Engine that is paired with the Getrag Five-Speed manual Gearbox. The North American Market spec engine produced 256 Horsepower and 243 Lb-Ft of torque when it was new. It also comes with the four wheel disc brakes and calipers.







All in all this car is absolutely stunning and any new owner will not only own a piece of BMW history but also an amazing car that drives and feels incredibly.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

