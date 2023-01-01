$16,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1990 Chevrolet Camaro
CONVERTIBLE IROC Z **5 SPEED MANUAL**
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
$16,990
- Listing ID: 10266426
- Stock #: W23-236
- VIN: 1G1FP33F7LL117903
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
TAKING IT BACK TO THE OL'SCHOOL! TURN UP THE VOLUME UP WITH THAT 80'S FREESTYLE, SHIFT INTO FIRST AND LET WIND BLOW THROUGH YOUR HAIR IN THIS DROP TOP IROC Z!
HARD TO FIND CAMARO! RARE 5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION PAIRED WITH A 5.7L V8 PORT INJECTION CORVETTE ENGINE! FINSIHED IN BULLIT SILVER ON GREY WITH A BLACK CONVERTIBLE SOFT TOP! CHROME 5 SPOKE WHEELS! DUAL EXHAUST! THIS CAR WILL TURN HEADS EVERYWHERE!
JUST IN ON TRADE FROM A LOCAL CHRYSLER DEALER! CANADIAN CAR! NO ACCIDENTS! CARFAX LINK BELOW
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=9fNmuH111DdaGwfBjEVhf0Uv0+JHM7b0
DUE TO THE MODEL YEAR THERE IS NO FINANCING AVAILABLE!
Due to the model year of this vehicle it is being sold AS IS. As is vehicles are drive able but must be certified in order to license the vehicle on the road. All vehicles sold as is as per OMVIC must state that the vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. WE WELCOME YOUR MECHANICS APPROVAL PRIOR TO PURCHASE ON ALL OUR VEHICLES! CAMARO, TRANS AM, CORVETTE, MUSTANG, CHALLENGER, CHARGER, VIPER AVAILABLE.
COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 23 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY! FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....
