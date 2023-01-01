Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1990 Chevrolet Camaro

180,000 KM

Details Description

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

Contact Seller
1990 Chevrolet Camaro

1990 Chevrolet Camaro

CONVERTIBLE IROC Z **5 SPEED MANUAL**

Watch This Vehicle

1990 Chevrolet Camaro

CONVERTIBLE IROC Z **5 SPEED MANUAL**

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

  1. 10266426
  2. 10266426
  3. 10266426
  4. 10266426
  5. 10266426
  6. 10266426
  7. 10266426
  8. 10266426
  9. 10266426
  10. 10266426
  11. 10266426
  12. 10266426
  13. 10266426
  14. 10266426
  15. 10266426
Contact Seller

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
180,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10266426
  • Stock #: W23-236
  • VIN: 1G1FP33F7LL117903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TAKING IT BACK TO THE OL'SCHOOL! TURN UP THE VOLUME UP WITH THAT 80'S FREESTYLE, SHIFT INTO FIRST AND LET WIND BLOW THROUGH YOUR HAIR IN THIS DROP TOP IROC Z!

HARD TO FIND CAMARO! RARE 5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION PAIRED WITH A 5.7L V8 PORT INJECTION CORVETTE ENGINE! FINSIHED IN BULLIT SILVER ON GREY WITH A BLACK CONVERTIBLE SOFT TOP! CHROME 5 SPOKE WHEELS! DUAL EXHAUST! THIS CAR WILL TURN HEADS EVERYWHERE!

JUST IN ON TRADE FROM A LOCAL CHRYSLER DEALER! CANADIAN CAR! NO ACCIDENTS! CARFAX LINK BELOW

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=9fNmuH111DdaGwfBjEVhf0Uv0+JHM7b0

DUE TO THE MODEL YEAR THERE IS NO FINANCING AVAILABLE!

Due to the model year of this vehicle it is being sold AS IS. As is vehicles are drive able but must be certified in order to license the vehicle on the road. All vehicles sold as is as per OMVIC must state that the vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. WE WELCOME YOUR MECHANICS APPROVAL PRIOR TO PURCHASE ON ALL OUR VEHICLES! CAMARO, TRANS AM, CORVETTE, MUSTANG, CHALLENGER, CHARGER, VIPER AVAILABLE.

COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 23 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY! FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 88,000 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
1977 Chevrolet Corve...
 46,000 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Camar...
 63,000 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic

Email Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory