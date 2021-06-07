1992 Ford Mustang

+ taxes & licensing
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
1993 Ford Mustang Convertible GT 5.0L V8 5 SPEED MANUAL!!
DROP TOP FUN IN THE SUN! ICONIC FOX BODY! FINISHED IN DEEP EMERALD GREEN ON WHITE LEATHER WITH WHITE POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP! PONY WHEELS! GREAT SUMMER CRUISER!
WE WELCOME YOUR MECHANICS APPROVAL PRIOR TO PURCHASE ON ALL OUR VEHICLES! CAMARO, TRANS AM, CORVETTE, CHALLENGER, CHARGER, VIPER, PORSCHE AVAILABLE.
COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 20 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....
