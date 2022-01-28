$14,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-766-2277
1992 Ford Mustang
GT CONVERTIBLE-5 SPEED MANUAL-5.0L
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$14,999
- Listing ID: 8182710
- VIN: 1FACP45E4NF175270
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
1993 Ford Mustang Convertible GT 5.0L V8 5 SPEED MANUAL!!
DROP TOP FUN IN THE SUN! ICONIC FOX BODY! FINISHED IN DEEP EMERALD GREEN ON WHITE LEATHER WITH WHITE POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP! PONY WHEELS! ***BBK HEADERS, H &M SHORT SHIFTER, MAGNA FLOW CAT BACK EXHAUST, ORIGINAL GREEN PAINT, NEVER REPAINTED!!*** GREAT SUMMER CRUISER! THIS CAR WAS IMPORTED FROM FLORIDA IN 2004 AND SPENT MOST OF ITS TIME STORED IN A GARAGE!! FLOORS AND SHOCK TOWERS AND UNDER BODY ARE MINT!!
Due to the model year of this vehicle, it will be sold AS IS. As per OMVIC Law any vehicles advertised **SOLD AS IS" we must state that this vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. True kilometers are unknown due to Carfax stating disrepencies when it was imported to Canada.
WE WELCOME YOUR MECHANICS APPROVAL PRIOR TO PURCHASE ON ALL OUR VEHICLES! CAMARO, TRANS AM, CORVETTE, CHALLENGER, CHARGER, VIPER, PORSCHE AVAILABLE.
COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 21 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....
COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7
