+ taxes & licensing
416-766-2277
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
VERY HARD CAR TO FIND!!!! LOCAL FORD DEALER TRADE IN BY MATURE OWNER!!
NEVER SEEN RAIN OR SALT!! GARAGE STORED INDOORS!! NO MODIFICATIONS EXCEPT FOR UPGRADED PIONEER STEREO AND HURST SHIFTER!!
NO ACCIDENTS!! ORIGINAL PAINT!! ORIGINALLY A VANCOUVER BRITISH COLUMBIA CAR WITH A THEFT CLAIM IN 1997.
***CANARY YELLOW ON BLACK LEATHER***
5.0L V8!! ***5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION** BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!! BLACK POWER TOP!! SPOILER!! 16 INCH CHROME PONIES!! RUNS AND LOOKS AMAZING!! SOLID BODY, INTERIOR AND ENGINE!!! *********IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A MINT FOX BODY.........THIS STANG IS IT****** PRICED TO SELL FAST!! ***********WE WELCOME YOUR OWN FORD DEALERSHIP INSPECTION PRIOR TO PURCHASE************** THIS LIMITED EDITION PONY IS ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS AND DRIVES MINT!! *****TIME TO BE """"""""""""""ROLLIN IN YOUR 5.0 WITH THE RAG-TOP DOWN SO YOUR HAIR CAN BLOW!!!!""""""""""""""""""
{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED } **THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**
1993 Ford Mustang “Summer edition" ** LX 5.0L Convertibles
Once again Ford offered a 5-litre LX convertible “Limited Edition Feature Car”. These cars were essentially equipped the same way as the 1992 “Feature Cars” however this time the cars were offered in a couple of different colour combinations.
Of the 3,003 cars made 1,503 were painted in an exclusive Canary Yellow with both a black interior and top combination or with a white interior and top combination. All Canary Yellow cars came with exclusive chrome plated five-spoke pony wheels. The other 1,500 cars were finished in quadruple white with Vibrant White paint, white leather interior, a white convertible top and white wheels.
WE WELCOME YOUR MECHANICS APPROVAL PRIOR TO PURCHASE ON ALL OUR VEHICLES! CAMARO, TRANS AM, CORVETTE, MUSTANG, CHALLENGER, CHARGER, VIPER AVAILABLE.
COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 20 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....
COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1