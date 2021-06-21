Menu
1993 Ford Mustang

74,000 KM

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

LX 5.0L V8-5 SPD **FEATURE CAR** CONVERTIBLE-CLEAN

Location

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

74,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7356266
  • Stock #: W21-229
  • VIN: 1FACP44E5PF164606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY HARD CAR TO FIND!!!! LOCAL FORD DEALER TRADE IN BY MATURE OWNER!!

NEVER SEEN RAIN OR SALT!! GARAGE STORED INDOORS!! NO MODIFICATIONS EXCEPT FOR UPGRADED PIONEER STEREO AND HURST SHIFTER!!

NO ACCIDENTS!! ORIGINAL PAINT!! ORIGINALLY A VANCOUVER BRITISH COLUMBIA CAR WITH A THEFT CLAIM IN 1997.

***CANARY YELLOW ON BLACK LEATHER***

5.0L V8!! ***5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION** BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!! BLACK POWER TOP!! SPOILER!! 16 INCH CHROME PONIES!! RUNS AND LOOKS AMAZING!! SOLID BODY, INTERIOR AND ENGINE!!! *********IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A MINT FOX BODY.........THIS STANG IS IT****** PRICED TO SELL FAST!! ***********WE WELCOME YOUR OWN FORD DEALERSHIP INSPECTION PRIOR TO PURCHASE************** THIS LIMITED EDITION PONY IS ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS AND DRIVES MINT!! *****TIME TO BE """"""""""""""ROLLIN IN YOUR 5.0 WITH THE RAG-TOP DOWN SO YOUR HAIR CAN BLOW!!!!""""""""""""""""""

{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED } **THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**

1993 Ford Mustang “Summer edition" ** LX 5.0L Convertibles

Once again Ford offered a 5-litre LX convertible “Limited Edition Feature Car”. These cars were essentially equipped the same way as the 1992 “Feature Cars” however this time the cars were offered in a couple of different colour combinations.

Of the 3,003 cars made 1,503 were painted in an exclusive Canary Yellow with both a black interior and top combination or with a white interior and top combination. All Canary Yellow cars came with exclusive chrome plated five-spoke pony wheels. The other 1,500 cars were finished in quadruple white with Vibrant White paint, white leather interior, a white convertible top and white wheels.

WE WELCOME YOUR MECHANICS APPROVAL PRIOR TO PURCHASE ON ALL OUR VEHICLES! CAMARO, TRANS AM, CORVETTE, MUSTANG, CHALLENGER, CHARGER, VIPER AVAILABLE.

COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 20 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY! 
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON 
301 WESTON ROAD 
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1 
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

Vehicle Features

LX 5.0L V8-5 SPD **FEATURE CAR** CONVERTIBLE-CLEAN
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
High Output

