1997 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

80,504 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

1997 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

1997 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

SL600, V12, AMG STYLING, AMG WHEELS, CELLPHONE

1997 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

SL600, V12, AMG STYLING, AMG WHEELS, CELLPHONE

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

80,504KM
Used
  VIN: WDBFA76F2VF152814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 80,504 KM

Vehicle Description

1997 MERCEDES BENZ SL600 | 6.0-LITRE M120 V12 | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | 18-INCH CHROME AMG WHEELS | BODY COLOUR HARDTOP | BLACK SOFT TOP | XENON HEADLIGHTS | ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM | ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM | HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE SEATS | AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL | FACTORY CASSETTE STEREO | INTEGRATED CELLPHONE | BLACK/GRAY EXCLUSIVE LEATHER | BURL WOOD VENEER ACCENTS | FOG LIGHTS | FENDER AIR VENTS | CLEAN CARFAX







This 1997 Mercedes-Benz SL600 is a classic luxury roadster with a monumental V12 under the hood. The SL is not just an S600 coupe with no roof. It is lighter, nimbler, and based on the SL-Class of roadsters. The bloodline it shares with the gargantuan S-Class is the monster 6.0-litre M120 V12 that puts out 389 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. This V12 moves this luxury roadster with ease, it goes 0-100 km/h in 5.8 seconds and hits a top speed of 283 km/h. The V12 is mated to a five-speed automatic transmission. The car is also equipped with Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and four-wheel self-levelling suspension with the Adaptive Damping System.







The body is finished in Black (040U) and features a matching body colour removable hardtop, a black soft top, V12 badging, and xenon headlights along with the optional AMG Styling Package that consists of a front spoiler, rear apron, and side skirts.







The cabin features power-adjustable and heated seats upholstered in Black and Gray Exclusive Leather, and matching leather extends to the dashboard and door panels. Amenities include a deployable rollbar, a wind deflector, automatic climate control, a factory cassette AM/FM stereo, an integrated cell phone, burl wood veneers, power windows, power mirrors, power locks and a heated rear hardtop window.







The leather-wrapped steering wheel features wood accents and fronts VDO instrumentation including a 160-mph speedometer, a 7k-rpm tachometer, an analog clock, and auxiliary gauges. The digital odometer indicates just under 50,000 miles (80,504km).







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Front fog lights
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Passenger Seat
Power Steering
Cassette
Radio: AM/FM
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
Wood
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Driver seat power adjustments
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Self leveling suspension
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Suspension control: electronic
Limited slip differential: rear
Remote CD changer location: cargo area
Remote CD changer: 6 disc
Premium brand: Bose
Memorized settings: driver seat
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Passenger seat power adjustments
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Convertible roof: hard top
Wheel diameter: 16 inch
Antenna type: power
Shift knob trim: wood
Window defogger: rear
Roof-mounted lights
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Phone: cellular phone
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

