1997 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 5 0 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8406579

8406579 Stock #: PC7996

PC7996 VIN: WDBFA76F2VF152814

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC7996

Mileage 80,504 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Power Options Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Front fog lights Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Passenger Seat Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm Cassette Radio: AM/FM Comfort HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather Additional Features Wood ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Driver seat power adjustments Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Front wipers: intermittent Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Self leveling suspension Headlights: HID/Xenon Suspension control: electronic Limited slip differential: rear Remote CD changer location: cargo area Remote CD changer: 6 disc Premium brand: Bose Memorized settings: driver seat Side mirrors: auto-dimming Passenger seat power adjustments Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Convertible roof: hard top Wheel diameter: 16 inch Antenna type: power Shift knob trim: wood Window defogger: rear Roof-mounted lights Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Phone: cellular phone Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.