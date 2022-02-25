$CALL+ tax & licensing
1997 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
SL600, V12, AMG STYLING, AMG WHEELS, CELLPHONE
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 80,504 KM
Vehicle Description
1997 MERCEDES BENZ SL600 | 6.0-LITRE M120 V12 | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | 18-INCH CHROME AMG WHEELS | BODY COLOUR HARDTOP | BLACK SOFT TOP | XENON HEADLIGHTS | ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM | ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM | HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE SEATS | AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL | FACTORY CASSETTE STEREO | INTEGRATED CELLPHONE | BLACK/GRAY EXCLUSIVE LEATHER | BURL WOOD VENEER ACCENTS | FOG LIGHTS | FENDER AIR VENTS | CLEAN CARFAX
This 1997 Mercedes-Benz SL600 is a classic luxury roadster with a monumental V12 under the hood. The SL is not just an S600 coupe with no roof. It is lighter, nimbler, and based on the SL-Class of roadsters. The bloodline it shares with the gargantuan S-Class is the monster 6.0-litre M120 V12 that puts out 389 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. This V12 moves this luxury roadster with ease, it goes 0-100 km/h in 5.8 seconds and hits a top speed of 283 km/h. The V12 is mated to a five-speed automatic transmission. The car is also equipped with Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and four-wheel self-levelling suspension with the Adaptive Damping System.
The body is finished in Black (040U) and features a matching body colour removable hardtop, a black soft top, V12 badging, and xenon headlights along with the optional AMG Styling Package that consists of a front spoiler, rear apron, and side skirts.
The cabin features power-adjustable and heated seats upholstered in Black and Gray Exclusive Leather, and matching leather extends to the dashboard and door panels. Amenities include a deployable rollbar, a wind deflector, automatic climate control, a factory cassette AM/FM stereo, an integrated cell phone, burl wood veneers, power windows, power mirrors, power locks and a heated rear hardtop window.
The leather-wrapped steering wheel features wood accents and fronts VDO instrumentation including a 160-mph speedometer, a 7k-rpm tachometer, an analog clock, and auxiliary gauges. The digital odometer indicates just under 50,000 miles (80,504km).
Vehicle Features
