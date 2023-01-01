$CALL+ tax & licensing
1998 Chevrolet Corvette
COUPE, LS1 V8, LEATHER, BOSE, CRUISE CONTROL
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- VIN: 1G1YY32G7W5121541
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 84,711 KM
1998 CHEVROLET CORVETTE COUPE | 5.7L LS1 V8 | 345HP | TRACTION CONTROL | ACTIVE HANDLING SYSTEM | LIMITED-SLIP DIFFERENTIAL | POWER STEERING COOLER | STAINLESS-STEEL EXHAUST |LEATHER INTERIOR | AIR CONDITIONING | CRUISE CONTROL | REAR WINDOW DEFOGGER | 6-WAY ADJUSTABLE DRIVER SEAT | SPORT BUCKET SEATS | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | RED BRAKE CALIPERS | CLEAN CARFAX
This 1998 Chevrolet Corvette is powered by a 5.7-litre LS1 V8 that makes 345-horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. The LS1 is mated to a high-performance transmission.
It's not only the proven LS1 that brings the Corvette to life but also a combination of features like its standard Active Handling System, ABS, Traction Control, Race car inspired Cooling System, gear ratios that enhance acceleration, Performance Brakes, Limited Slip Differential, and Performance Suspension to name a few!
This Corvette features a WHITE exterior colour with Gloss black Aluminum wheels, and Red brake calipers. Inside it features a Black leather interior, Sport Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, a BOSE Sound System and more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
