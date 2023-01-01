Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1998 Chevrolet Corvette

84,711 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
1998 Chevrolet Corvette

1998 Chevrolet Corvette

COUPE, LS1 V8, LEATHER, BOSE, CRUISE CONTROL

Watch This Vehicle

1998 Chevrolet Corvette

COUPE, LS1 V8, LEATHER, BOSE, CRUISE CONTROL

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
84,711KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10221177
  • Stock #: PC9494
  • VIN: 1G1YY32G7W5121541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9494
  • Mileage 84,711 KM

Vehicle Description

1998 CHEVROLET CORVETTE COUPE | 5.7L LS1 V8 | 345HP | TRACTION CONTROL | ACTIVE HANDLING SYSTEM | LIMITED-SLIP DIFFERENTIAL | POWER STEERING COOLER | STAINLESS-STEEL EXHAUST |LEATHER INTERIOR | AIR CONDITIONING | CRUISE CONTROL | REAR WINDOW DEFOGGER | 6-WAY ADJUSTABLE DRIVER SEAT | SPORT BUCKET SEATS | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | RED BRAKE CALIPERS | CLEAN CARFAX







This 1998 Chevrolet Corvette is powered by a 5.7-litre LS1 V8 that makes 345-horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. The LS1 is mated to a high-performance transmission.







It's not only the proven LS1 that brings the Corvette to life but also a combination of features like its standard Active Handling System, ABS, Traction Control, Race car inspired Cooling System, gear ratios that enhance acceleration, Performance Brakes, Limited Slip Differential, and Performance Suspension to name a few!







This Corvette features a WHITE exterior colour with Gloss black Aluminum wheels, and Red brake calipers. Inside it features a Black leather interior, Sport Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, a BOSE Sound System and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Cassette
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

Clock
Center Console

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Additional Features

ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Driver seat power adjustments
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel trim: leather
Steering wheel: tilt
Wheels: alloy
Side mirrors: heated
Limited slip differential: rear
Wheel diameter: 17 inch
Premium brand
Antenna type: power
Window defogger: rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2016 Mercedes-Benz E...
 110,425 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Land Rover Disc...
 72,050 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 BMW X5 XDRIVE40...
 82,030 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory